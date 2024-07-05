Four ‘Nihang’ men attack Shiv Sena leader with swords on busy Punjab road

A Shiv Sena leader was attacked by four sword-wielding men in Ludhiana, Punjab, and rushed to the hospital in a serious condition. The attackers, identified as Nihangs, ambushed the politician in broad daylight outside the civil hospital.

Updated5 Jul 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Sandeep Thapar was attacked as he came out of the Samvedna Trust office
Sandeep Thapar was attacked as he came out of the Samvedna Trust office

A Shiv Sena leader was attacked four men brandishing swords on Friday and rushed to the hospital in a serious condition. The incident took place in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road outside the Ludhiana civil hospital in Punjab. Police said that the four attackers were Nihangs who waiting outside to ambush the politician before escaping.

According to reports quoting the police, Sandeep Thapar was attacked as he came out of the Samvedna Trust office near the hospital. The politician had been attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the Trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora.

Visuals shared online show four nihangs — members of a warrior Sikh sect typically garbed in blue robes and carrying traditional weapons — approaching the politician on the busy road. The bike-borne Shiv Sena leader can be seen conversing with the group and then holding his hands up in a prayer gesture. The blue-robed assailants however continued the interaction before repeatedly hitting him on the head and shoulders with a sword. 

Thapar's security personnel were present on the spot when he was attacked. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

Also Read | Congress leader injured in firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail

The incident has also sparked a sharp outcry in political circles with Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashing out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Just received a report of an extremely disturbing incident in Ludhiana where a person was attacked with swords despite being accompanied by a security personnel. The manner in which such violent attacks are being conducted in broad day light in busy areas indicates a total collapse in the law and order situation in Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann should be wake up from his slumber and take corrective measures immediately,” urged Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaul Badal.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:37 PM IST
