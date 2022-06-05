Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four of the top ten firms add m-cap by 2.31 lakh cr; Reliance leading the way

Four of the top ten firms add m-cap by 2.31 lakh cr; Reliance leading the way

The Sensex gained 884.57 points, or 1.61 percent, last week.
1 min read . 10:30 AM ISTPTI

  • Last week, four of the ten most valuable domestic companies increased their market capitalization by a staggering 2,31,320.37 crore, with market behemoth Reliance Industries delivering the most of the total gains.

Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping 2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.

Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.

While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at 68,140.72 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped 1,38,222.46 crore to reach 18,80,350.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by 64,618.85 crore to 12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed 25,728.52 crore to 6,40,373.02 crore.

ICICI Bank added 2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to 5,17,049.46 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked 25,955.25 crore to 3,76,972.75 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled 13,472.25 crore to 5,06,157.94 crore.

HDFC's valuation plunged 9,355.02 crore to 4,13,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dived 8,963.69 crore to 5,38,561.56 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by 6,199.94 crore to 7,66,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped 4,194.57 crore to 4,14,369.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.