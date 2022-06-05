Home / News / India / Four of the top ten firms add m-cap by ₹2.31 lakh cr; Reliance leading the way
Four of the top ten firms add m-cap by ₹2.31 lakh cr; Reliance leading the way
1 min read.10:30 AM ISTPTI
Last week, four of the ten most valuable domestic companies increased their market capitalization by a staggering ₹2,31,320.37 crore, with market behemoth Reliance Industries delivering the most of the total gains.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping ₹2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping ₹2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.
Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.
Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.
While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at ₹68,140.72 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at ₹68,140.72 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,38,222.46 crore to reach ₹18,80,350.47 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,38,222.46 crore to reach ₹18,80,350.47 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by ₹64,618.85 crore to ₹12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed ₹25,728.52 crore to ₹6,40,373.02 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by ₹64,618.85 crore to ₹12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed ₹25,728.52 crore to ₹6,40,373.02 crore.
ICICI Bank added ₹2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,17,049.46 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank added ₹2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,17,049.46 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹25,955.25 crore to ₹3,76,972.75 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹25,955.25 crore to ₹3,76,972.75 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled ₹13,472.25 crore to ₹5,06,157.94 crore.