Hours after a BJP candidate's vehicle was used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, Election Commission on Friday ordered fresh voting in one polling station of Assam's Ratabari seat.

Four officials involved in the incident have also been suspended, the EC said.

Releasing a factual report, the authority said: "The polling party of no. 149-Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) met with an unfortunate incident on 1 April. The party comprised a Presiding Officer and three polling personnel. They were accompanied by police personnel comprising a constable and a homeguard."

"As the party was approaching Nilam Bazaar, the vehicle which had been allotted by the transport cell of election branch, DC office, broke down. The party alighted from the vehicle and informed the sector officer. While the officer was arranging for a vehicle, the party decided to arrange one on its own," it added.

EC said that it was later ascertained that the vehicle belonged to Madhumita Paul, wife of contesting candidate Krishnendu Paul.

The incident had also led to violence in Karimganj district, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control, the statement reads.

The vehicle was vandalised by supporters of the opposition as it was nearing the strong room, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, PTI reported quoting eyewitnesses.

The DC and the SP then brought the EVMs to Patharkandi police station at night, from where it was taken and deposited at the strong room in Karimganj town.

While the EC has asserted that the polled EVM was found to be with its sealed intact without any damage, it was decided to do a re-poll as an added precaution.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after the attack.

Opposition's take

Meanwhile, the opposition has cited the incident to allege "EVM capturing" by the ruling BJP.

"This is the only way the BJP can win Assam: by looting EVMs. EVM capturing, like there used to be booth capturing. All under the nose of the Election Commission. Sad day for democracy," Congress' Gaurav Gogoi wrote on Twitter.

Later, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked all national political parties to have a "serious" re-evaluation on the use of EVMs.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader attacked the BJP and said every time an incident related to EVMs comes into the light, the Bharatiya Janata Party is found to be associated with it.

"Every time there is an election videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVM's show up. Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common--1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates (sic)," tweeted Vadra.

"2. The videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers. The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them," she said in another tweet.





