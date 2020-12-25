Four out of over 1,000 UK returnees test Covid positive in Andhra Pradesh

Four out of over 1,000 people who returned from the UK to Andhra Pradesh in the past one month have tested positive for Covid-19, state Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said on Friday.

The samples of all four people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to determine if they carried the new coronavirus strain recently discovered in the UK.

According to Bhaskar, 1,148 people arrived in the state from the UK in the last one month and 1,040 of them have been traced so far. He said that 18 of them were from other states and 16 had invalid addresses, while efforts were on to trace the remaining 88. As many as 992 returnees have been placed under quarantine.

"It will take at least three days to get the result of the four positive samples sent to NIV and CCMB for analysis. But there is no need to panic," Bhaskar said.

Tracing and testing in state

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier this week ordered a full-scale screening and testing of people coming into the state from Britain in the wake of a new strain of Covid-19.

An RT-PCR test is being conducted on all passengers arriving from the UK. Those testing negative would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, while the patients with the infection are being shifted to hospitals.

No direct flights land in AP from the UK but people come in after disembarking at Hyderabad, Chennai or other major cities using connecting flights or other modes of transport.

Orders have been issued to all district Collectors to track such passengers and conduct RT-PCR tests and take necessary precautionary measures.

Passenger on lose

A Covid-19 positive patient allegedly managed to slip out of a hospital in Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train. traced to Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son on Thursday.

According to officials, the woman had told the authorities in Amaravati that only home quarantine was recommended for her and as such she left Delhi on her own as she was asymptomatic.

The woman returned to India on December 21 and landed in Delhi.

East Godavari District Coordinator of Health Services T Ramesh Kishore said that the woman was asymptomatic but they collected fresh samples to check if the new coronavirus strain has infected her.

With inputs from agencies.

