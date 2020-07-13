Here are ten things to know about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 examinations 2020, which were declared on Monday.

1) Girls outperformed boys by 5.96%.

2) As per CBSE, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.4%.

3) The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

4) The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region. Trivandrum is the best performing district in the country, followed by Bengaluru (97.05%), Chennai (96.17%), Delhi West (94.61%), Delhi East (94.24%).

5) The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

6) The results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

7) As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination this year, out of which 10,59,080 passed.

8) Students can access their results through these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in. The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered e-mail IDs.

"In addition to the arrangements made by CBSE to access results, complete results have also been sent to all schools. Schools can check their complete result from official e mails IDs created for each school CBSE this year," tweeted CBSE.

In addition to the arrangements made by CBSE to access results, complete results have also been sent to all schools. Schools can check their complete result from official e mails IDs created for each school CBSE this year .@DrRPNishank @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 13, 2020

9)Twitter is abuzz with people complaining about not being able to access results. Here are a few tweets where people are complaining

CBSE has declared the result but it's site is not working, we are trying since 1.5 hrs, is this the way system works? @cbseindia29 #cbseresults2020 — Manvi Gangawat (@manvigangawat) July 13, 2020

Its more than 2 hours and still everything down - cbse site, https://t.co/qXzvmc9yTN, IVR, sms, digilocker - everything down.



When'll we be able to check results? What the hell.. — onlyfacts (@kevaltathya) July 13, 2020

cannot open the website for results, facing issue websites are jammed or crashed — DEEPAK NANDRA (@DeepakNandra) July 13, 2020

10) Over 1.5 lakh students scored above 90% marks.

