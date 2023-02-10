Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the states with the highest toll collections in the country, indicating these large states have outscored others in building roads and strengthening infrastructure.

As per data from the ministry of road transport and highways, the toll collection in the four states reached close to ₹14,000 crore upto December-end compared to about ₹20,000 crore in 17 other states that collect toll on national highways.

In the current fiscal up to December, while toll collection in UP stood at ₹3,949 crore, in Rajasthan it stood at ₹3,491 crore, in Maharashtra ₹3,205 crore and Gujarat ₹3,240 crore.

This is the result of the fast pace of development of highway projects in these states. Most of the new greenfield expressway projects, including the country’s longest the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, will be passing through these four states, keeping them in the lead on toll collection in the coming years.

The data from MoRTH indicates that toll collection in FY23 is set to cross the highest levels in the past five years reaching close to ₹40,000 crore in FY23.

Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has said toll revenue is set to rise to over ₹1.4 trillion in the next three years due to the fast-paced development of highway projects that include about 35,000 km of roads being built under Bharatmala project.

The increased toll collection is also a result of the implementation of the Fastag project that facilitates automatic charge for toll roads. This has eased the toll collection process while improving compliance on highways.

Toll collection through Fastag has picked up pace over the last couple of years.

Total toll collection through Fastag on fee plazas, including state highway toll plazas, increased 46% to ₹50,855 crore in 2022 from ₹34,778 crore in 2021.

Highway development in states barring the top four is a bit slow, but it is picking up with Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana spearheading new highway projects.