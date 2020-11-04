Four states see an increase in active coronavirus cases

Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur are seeing an increase in active coronavirus cases compared to October, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the chain of transmission can only be broken by adopting strict testing measures.

“Even if there is a mild symptom, test immediately. If we miss one positive case, it will adversely affect people in thousands. Winters can also increase the spread. It is in our hands to control and stop a new peak," said V.K. Paul, member, health, NITI Aayog.

India has so far conducted more than 110 million covid-19 tests, and the national positivity rate is at 7.4%. Citing developments in Europe, Paul said “even if the positivity rate was 10-12%, it should not be taken for granted, everyone remains susceptible to the infection".

The government also said that the weekly and daily positivity rate as well as average daily new deaths and new cases have been declining.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have shown a steady decline in active cases, the government said.

“With a cumulative positivity rate of 7.4%, and a recovery rate of around 92%, the total number of covid-19 recovered cases have crossed 7.6 million, which is the highest in the world. Active covid-19 cases are now below 550,000, or only 6.8% of total cases reported so far," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

India’s total covid-19 case count was at 8,269,651, with 123,738 fatalities as on Tuesday. New cases in the past 24 hours were at 38,310, while total active cases were at 541,405, or 6.55% of the total.

At least 74% of the new confirmed cases were from 10 states and UTs. Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra contributed the most to the tally with more than 4,000 new cases, the government said.

West Bengal reported more than 3,000 cases in the past 24 hours. India’s case fatality rate stands at 1.49%, it added.

