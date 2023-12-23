Four terrorists spotted in IB sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Khour: Report

An infiltration bid was foiled in the International Border (IB) at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army informed through a social media post.

The army informed that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening night of December 22 and December 23. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps wrote, “Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB."

This came amid an ongoing massive search operation to track down terrorists that started following the killing of four Army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. Three others were also injured in the encounter.

The National Investigation Agency team and the General Officer Commanding (GoC), XVI Corps, visited Ground Zero on Friday to review the situation.

The attack took place on Thursday at 3:45 pm when two army vehicles carrying personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station.

After the attack, the terrorists reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and also took weapons from some of them. The security officials are also investigating the site to understand the pattern and use of weapons including steel core bullets in the ambush.

Several groups including the Jammu Statehood Organisation held anti-Pakistan protests in the city and burnt the effigy of Pakistan. In another protest held in the region, Dogra front Shiv Sena demanded an all-out operation to clean the area of terrorists.

Opposition parties are questioning the government over the Poonch attack with many of their leaders accusing the government of doing “politics over the lives of security personnel."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!