Four things to watch out for from today's RBI policy

Forecasts: Economists are also expecting RBI to provide inflation and growth projections for the first time since the February 2020 meeting. This will lay out the RBI’s assessment of the extent of the current slowdown and the medium-term implications of current crisis. The consumer price inflation (CPI) for the month of August stood at 6.69%, above the top end of the RBI’s medium-term target range of 2-6% for the fifth consecutive month amid supply disruptions. Economists also expect RBI’s recent remarks about using the exchange rate as a tool to fight imported inflation. Although inflation in India’s import basket remains high due to high fuel taxes, we do not see much scope for this trend to continue. RBI could also provide growth estimates in the policy following the release of the April-June 2020 GDP data which showed a near 24% contraction in real GDP.