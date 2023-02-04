At least 4 women died and 11 are injured in a stampede at Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur on Saturday after many people gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi. The police said that the event was organized without proper permission from the administration.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin announced ₹2 lakh each as compensation and relief assistance to the families of the victims.

“The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has announced consolation and relief assistance to the families of four women who died in a stampede in Tirupathur District, Vaniyambadi," CMO Tamil Nadu tweeted.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tiruppattur said that the police are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken in the case according to the law. No permission was given to hold this event, the SP added.

Thaipoosam is a full-moon festival that is celebrated by the members of the Tamil community on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. The individual was distributing free 'Veshtis' and sarees to celebrate the occasion and in the rush to collect sarees, a stampede occurred in which four elderly women lost their lives and around 11 people were injured.