Four women killed after stampede in Tamil Nadu, CM announces relief
- Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin announced ₹2 lakh each as compensation and relief assistance to the families of the victims
At least 4 women died and 11 are injured in a stampede at Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur on Saturday after many people gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi. The police said that the event was organized without proper permission from the administration.
