The Supreme Court is set to hear petions against the abrogation of Article 370 from Wednesday - some four years after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state was withdrawn. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing from August 2.

Earlier on July 11 the bench had fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties. Various petitions are pending before the top court challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and special status to Jammu and Kashmir as well as the bifurcationng the state into two Union Territories.

