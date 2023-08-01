Four years after abrogation of Article 370, SC to begin hearing case from August 21 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 from August 2.
The Supreme Court is set to hear petions against the abrogation of Article 370 from Wednesday - some four years after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state was withdrawn. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing from August 2.
