Four-day meeting of G20 Development Working Group to be held 13-16 Dec

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai on 13-16 December. G20 Members, guest countries and invited international organizations would be attending the meeting in person.
New Delhi: The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai on 13-16 December. G20 Members, guest countries and invited international organizations would be attending the meeting in person.
The group is part of the G20’s sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years.
The group is part of the G20’s sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years.
On 13 December, the Indian presidency will hold two side events - “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the working group, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
On 13 December, the Indian presidency will hold two side events - “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the working group, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
The development working meeting will be held on 14-15 December, with focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the sustainable development goals (SDGs), lifestyle for environment and data for development.
The development working meeting will be held on 14-15 December, with focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the sustainable development goals (SDGs), lifestyle for environment and data for development.
India’s G20 presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieving the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.
India’s G20 presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieving the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.
In the context of green development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries.
In the context of green development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries.
“Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country’s rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon," the ministry said.
“Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country’s rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon," the ministry said.
LiFE ties closely with India’s G20 motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and theme “One Earth One Family One Future", it added.
LiFE ties closely with India’s G20 motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and theme “One Earth One Family One Future", it added.
With a human-centric approach to technology, tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education would also be discussed.
With a human-centric approach to technology, tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education would also be discussed.
According to the ministry, women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore, and in leading positions, to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs, would be highlighted.
According to the ministry, women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore, and in leading positions, to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs, would be highlighted.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.