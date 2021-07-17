Four-fold surge in long COVID cases after second wave: Study

Dr M S Kanwar, Lead Lung Transplant and COVID Team, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonology says, "After the second wave of COVID-19 we have had a large number of patients coming in with moderate to severe complications even after eight weeks of testing positive. The reason for it can be a low-grade cytokine reaction or any type of immune dysregulation that is going on in the body and which the body hasn't been able to handle. This number is extremely high to what we had observed last year."

