DYFI supporters block the railway tracks during 'Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest' at Serampore Station, in Kolkata (ANI Photo)
Four-hour 'Rail Roko' successful, centre has to repeal farm laws: Farmer union

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 10:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Anger among the farmers is intensifying and the Centre will have to repeal the laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in a statement
  • The Indian Railways has said the 'Rail Roko' protest by farmers has had 'negligible' or 'minimal' impact on the train operations across the country

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an unbrella body of the farm unions, called its four-hour 'Rail Roko' peaceful and successful. The nationwide protest against the three farm laws will have to be repealed as "anger among farmers is intensifying", SKM said in a statement.

"It was a peaceful and successful event.... The citizens of India have opposed the attitude of the Centre towards the farmers' movement in large numbers," it said.

In a statement, the SKM claimed that trains were stopped from 12 noon to 4 pm at hundreds of locations across the country on Thursday.

"Anger among the farmers is intensifying and the Centre will have to repeal the laws," it stated.

The farmers' body said at various places, its leaders appealed to people on Thursday to come to Delhi's borders to strengthen the movement against the three contentious laws.

"The farmers' movement will be victorious and the motives of the (Narendra) Modi government will be thwarted," Jagmohan Singh, member of SKM, was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, the Indian Railways has said the 'Rail Roko' protest by farmers has had 'negligible' or 'minimal' impact on the train operations across the country. It said that trains in few areas were stopped but are now running normally.

Around 25 trains have been regulated in the northern zone due to the 'rail roko' call by farmers protesting the three agri laws on Thursday, a zonal railway spokesperson said.

"Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some Railway zones but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the Rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned," he said.

Director-General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar has said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

"We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas," he said, adding, "We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully."

The Delhi Police has tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the "rail roko" (rail blockade).

With inputs from PTI

With inputs from PTI

