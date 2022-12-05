Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shashti Nagar: Video

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shashti Nagar: Video1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
- The teams of Delhi Police, fire department, and emergency services reached the spot
A horrifying video is doing rounds on social media in which a four-story building can be seen collapsing on the road on which pedestrians are also walking. The video is reported to be from Delhi's Shastri Nagar and no there was no casualty in the incident as the building was already empty.
The teams of Delhi Police, fire department, and emergency services reached the spot, as soon as the information was received.
“A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar. There was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot," news agency ANI tweeted while sharing a video captured by a local resident.
The officials from Delhi Police informed that they received information about the building collapse around 8:45 AM and they immediately rushed to the spot with ambulance services and fire tenders. The police further informed that the building was vacated in May 2022, after it developed several cracks.
Police have identified Balraj Arora as the owner of the building.
The municipal authorities are also reported to be aware of the building and they even inspected the weak building. Delhi Police informed no loss of life or injury in the incident as nobody was living in the building and it was empty.
The incident throws light on the state of building regulations of the capital city. The municipal authorities despite being aware of the weak building did not warn the residents of the area, who can be seen in the video normally walking around the building.
Even when the building was empty, the sudden collapse of the building could have been dangerous for the people living in the area.
