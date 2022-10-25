Fourteen states borrow 25,200 crore through state govt securities

The 10-year G-sec yield increased mildly to 7.44% on Tuesday, from 7.43% last Tuesday. The weighted average cut-off of the 10-year SGS jumped to 7.83% from 7.73% in the same period. Accordingly, the spread between the weighted average cut-off of 10-year SGS and the 10-year G-sec yield increased to 39 bps from 30 bps in the same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}