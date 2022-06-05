As Maharashtra sees a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the state's environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alerted that masks may be made mandatory to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

On Saturday, 889 people – highest across Maharashtra – tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in 24 hours. Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively.

The city had recorded 846 cases on 4 February, after which the cases declined.

Earlier, the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner had also asked the civic body authorities to amp up Covid-19 testing in order to curb the soread.

On Sunday, however, Thackeray said that Covid-19 related deaths had not shown an upward trend in the state, as per reports.

“We are asking everyone to wear masks when stepping outdoors. We have not made wearing masks mandatory but will make it soon. I also appeal to the public to receive the booster dose of the vaccine on time," the Maharashtra minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra saw a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past week, wherein the state registered over 1000 cases in a day.

On Saturday, Maharashtra added 1,357 cases which pushed the total figure to 78,91,703. Nearly 600 patients recovered and one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of recoveries and deaths to 77,37,950 and 1,47,865 respectively.

Due to a sudden spike in cases, state health minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that masks have not been made compulsory in the state so far, but it was advisable to use them.

“Although the letter by the health ministry says the use of masks is a must, it is in fact an appeal to people to wear masks. No action will be taken against those who don't wear them," said Tope.

He also pointed that though the cases are on the rise, hospitalisations are still very low, indicating that infections are very mild.

The state health department on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 4,270 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. On June 3, (after nearly 3 months), India crossed the 4,000-mark as the country reported 4,041 infections that day.