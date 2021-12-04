A man from Maharashtra who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi has been found positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reported news agency PTI, quoting official sources, on Saturday.

He is currently at a Medical Isolation Facility in Mumbai.

“A 33-year-old person from Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa has been found positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19," said Maharashtra health department.

“The person arrived in Mumbai on 24 November from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi. He has not taken any vaccine. Twelve of his high-risk contacts and 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for Covid-19," it added.

The health department said that 25 of the man's co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also tested negative. “More contacts are currently being traced," it said.

This is the first case of the variant in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat health department informed that a man in Jamnagar was found positive for the Omicron strain of the virus.

The man, 72, had recently returned from Zimbabwe. His sample was sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The country had detected its first two cases of the Omicron variant from Karnataka earlier this week.

"Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history," said Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 24 November and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body.

A “variant of concern" is the WHO's top category of worrying Covid-19 variants.

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations and local lockdowns as well.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

