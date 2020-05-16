Home > News > India > Fourth tranche of economic package will boost job opportunities: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (PTI)

Fourth tranche of economic package will boost job opportunities: Narendra Modi

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 08:42 PM IST PTI

  • PM says important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements made by FM Sitharaman
  • The reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation, says Modi

NEW DELHI : The economic measures announced by his government on Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation," he said.

Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of an overall package of 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Machine operators, fast-food workers and back-office employees are among those who will be most affected if automation spreads quickly through the workplace. (Photo: iStock)

Covid-19: Machines take up human jobs as automation accelerates during lockdown

2 min read . 15 May 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation (Photo: ANI)

Full text of PM Narendra Modi's speech on lockdown, stimulus package

12 min read . 13 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout