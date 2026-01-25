Fourth-generation officers, first-time battle gear: Why Republic Day 2026 parade is different

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes. An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites) and Army dogs will also be part of the parade.

However, an interesting highlight of this 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 is that a lot of contingent commanders this year share a common thread — multiple members of their families have served in the armed forces, including fighting in wars.

Among these, according to a PTI report, are the granddaughter of 1965 war hero, the son of an Army veteran and more.

Meet the multi-generational officers leading the contingents this Republic Day:

Lt Amit Choudhary Lt Amit Choudhary, a second-generation army officer, will lead a contingent of mixed scouts in the Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path.

For him, this parade is both a personal milestone and a nostalgic nod to his father, who was part of the ceremonial parade in 1990.

“I have always dreamt of being part of the parade. As a boy, I used to watch the parade on TV, and march in the room at our home,” he told PTI. “My father was in the Republic Day Parade in 1990, and he was part of the Brigade of the Guards contingent.”

Choudhary and his contingent members will be dressed up in characteristic multi-layer suits teamed with special boots and polarised sunglasses meant for high terrain and harsh weather.

Capt Samira Z Buttar Leading the contingent representing the Integrated Operation Centre, Capt Samira Z Buttar shared that she is a fourth-generation army officer. “I am a fourth-generation army officer. My father, grandfather (Brig Sampuran Singh) and great-grandfather, all have served in the army.”

She said that she is both filled with pride and humbled to receive this honour. “It feels special to have the honour to walk the Kartavya Path as part of the parade,” she told PTI.

The young officer said, her grandfather had fought in the 1965 war, and received two gallantry awards – “a Maha Vir Chakra and a Vir Chakra”.

Capt Ahaan Kumar Capt Ahaan Kumar, 26, leading the contingent of the iconic 61 Cavalry at the parade, is the grandson of a war veteran and son of Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area.

Mounted on his charger ‘Ranveer’, Ahaan will be the Parade Commander. He and his Hanoverian breed steed had played the same role in the 2025 parade too.

“Last year, we wore our ceremonial uniform and carried a sword. This time, we are seen in our battle gear, so it feels like a new experience in this parade too,” he told PTI.

Capt Harshita Raghav Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said her father served in the Indian Air Force.

Harshita, a native of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is “among the first batch of women officers at the RVC”.

“These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors,” she said about the RVC.

Capt Vikas Yadav Capt Vikas Yadav, a third-generation army officer, will lead a contingent that will include equipment such as unmanned ground vehicles. He is serving in the 4th battalion of 1 Gurkha Rifles.