OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Foxconn India factory workers hospitalised after food poisoning
Listen to this article

CHENNAI : More than 150 employees at a Foxconn India factory that makes iPhones for Apple Inc were hospitalised for food poisoning this week but almost all have now been discharged, the district government said on Saturday.

"There was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease reported among the Foxconn employees," the statement from the Thiruvallur district administration said.

It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Most of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workers in India are women.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, were hospitalised on Saturday

iPhone-maker Foxconn India workers hospitalised after food poisoning

1 min read . 12:53 PM IST
Stating that the employees have been informed of this arrangement, Foxconn said under local laws and regulations, all employees will receive their full salaries during the paid holidays. Photo: Reuters<br />

Foxconn India completes all production orders at Chennai unit

2 min read . 25 Dec 2014
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout