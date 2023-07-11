Foxconn to pursue India plan without Vedanta, plans to apply for chip making unit separately2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Electronics giant Foxconn plans to apply separately to set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in India after exiting a joint venture with Vedanta. The move is aimed at taking advantage of incentives offered by the Indian government under its semiconductor manufacturing policy
In a bid to expand its operation in India, Electronics giant Foxconn is planning to apply separately for setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in the country, the company said on Tuesday.
