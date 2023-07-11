In a bid to expand its operation in India, Electronics giant Foxconn is planning to apply separately for setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese firm said that it is reviewing the landscape for optimal partners for the project.

"Foxconn is working toward submitting an application related to Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem. We have been actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners," Foxconn said in a statement.

The new development has come after the company announced its exit from a semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta on Monday. The company had exited from the $19.5 billion joint venture with the minning baron Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. The company found it difficult to get a technology partner to make chips that are used in mobile phones to refrigerators and cars.

Foxconn aims to utilise India's chipmaking incentives scheme

By applying for a separate chip manufacturing unit in India, Foxconn is planning to seek benefit of incentives that India is offering under its semiconductor manufacturing policy.

The company is working towards applying under the government's “Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem", Foxconn said in its statement. Under this ecosystem, the Modi government reworked $10 billion plan offering financial incentives of up to 50% of capital costs for semiconductor and display manufacturing projects.

"Foxconn is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem,"

Chipmaking industry is at the top on the central government's priority list for India's economic development. It plays a crucial role in India's economic strategy in pursuit of a "new era" in electronics manufacturing.

Vedanta-Foxconn JV deal break

On Monday, Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, announced its exit from the joint-venture deal with Vedanta. The JV was among three applicants last year under government's incentives plans.

Throwing light upon hurdles in the success of the joint venture, Foxconn on Tuesday, said that both sides acknowledged that "the project was not moving fast enough" and there were other "challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome", without sharing more details. "This is not a negative," Foxconn said in the statement.

The company is aggressively planning to enter India's semiconductor market by collaborating with international partners. The company is in active talks with local and international partners for establishing semiconductor production in India with the help of mature chip manufacturing technology for products including electric vehicles, reported Reuters citing sources aware of the matter.

"The company will continue to be there, just that it will find other partners," the person told Reuters. After Foxconn's entry as a sole competitor in the government incentives scheme, the centre has made it clear that the move had "no impact" on India's plans, adding that both companies were "valued investors" in the country.

On Tuesday, Foxconn's Taipei listed shares closed up 0.5%, underperforming the broader market which ended up 1.5%. Vedanta Ltd shares fell as much as 2.6% in Mumbai, before paring some losses, reported Reuters.