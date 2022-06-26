Foxconn plans investment in semiconductor, consumer electronics in Maharashtra

The state delegation also comprised of Ajit Patil and Ranga Naik, Joint CEOs at MIDC, who held focus group discussions with specialists from Foxconn in the sectors of ICT, Electric Vehicles, Mobility, and battery manufacturing. Industry champions from these sectors who have already invested in the state such as WIPRO, Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Causis E-Mobility, Tata Motors and Exide, shared their investment experience, discussed localization and sourcing options and paved the way for stronger value chain integration with Foxconn.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}