Foxconn says committed to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn on Monday said it is committed for setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan, Telangana.
Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu in a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, confirmed the commitment of Foxconn in setting up the manufacturing facility in Kongar Kalan and sought the support of state team in operationalising the Kongar Kalan Park as early as possible, according to release eported PTI.
This amply clears the doubts as raised in a certain section of the press that, Foxconn company was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not, the release said.
Liu and his team met Telangana CM Rao, ministers and senior officials last week.
"As discussed with you (Telangana CM) during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationlising the Kongara Kalan park as early as possible," Liu said in the letter.
Liu also invited Rao to Taiwan as his personal guest. "It would be my honour to host you in Taipei. Look forward to meet you soon," Liu said in the letter.
Rao and Liu met in Pragathi Bhavan, on March 2, and it was agreed that Foxconn would set up electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with employment generation potential for over one lakh people, the CMO release added.
This comes at a Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn on Saturday said that its chairman had visited India, but denied it had "entered into any binding, definitive agreements" after reports saying it was planning new investments in the country.
Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday that no deals had been finalised during chairman and CEO Young Liu's visit to India from February 27 to March 4.
"Foxconn has not entered into binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip," the statement said.
"Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn."
