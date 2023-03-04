Foxconn says no 'definitive agreements' for new India investment2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM IST
- Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday that no deals had been finalised during chairman and CEO Young Liu's visit to India from February 27 to March 4
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn confirmed on Saturday that its chairman had visited India, but denied it had "entered into any binding, definitive agreements" after reports saying it was planning new investments in the country.
