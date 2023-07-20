Foxconn subsidiary Bharat FIH scraps plan for ₹5,000 cr IPO

Foxconn subsidiary Bharat FIH scraps plan for ₹5,000 cr IPO1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The Taiwanese major was reported to have won contracts for making AirPods in India, besides iPhones which it already assembles locally
New Delhi/ Mumbai:Bharat FIH, the Indian subsidiary of contract manufacturer Foxconn, has scrapped its plans for the ₹5,000 crore initial public offer for which it had received the markets regulator’s go ahead in June last year, according to three people familiar with the development.
