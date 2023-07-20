comScore
Foxconn subsidiary Bharat FIH scraps plan for ₹5,000 cr IPO

 1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:37 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh , Sneha Shah

The Taiwanese major was reported to have won contracts for making AirPods in India, besides iPhones which it already assembles locally

New Delhi/ Mumbai:Bharat FIH, the Indian subsidiary of contract manufacturer Foxconn, has scrapped its plans for the 5,000 crore initial public offer for which it had received the markets regulator’s go ahead in June last year, according to three people familiar with the development.

The company which assembles smartphones for Apple and Xiaomi in India has taken the decision owing largely to weak smartphone market conditions and changes in internal strategy, as per two of the three people who spoke to Mint on the condition of anonymity. “The IPO in its current form won’t be taken forward. That decision has been taken. They can take a relook at it in the next financial year or later," said an industry executive who is aware of the details of the discussions, asking not to be named. A second senior industry executive pointed to the changing smartphone market conditions where demand had slowed and the overall market had contracted in 2022 compared to 2021, which saw a relative growth versus the year before. “I would say that not just the market conditions, there are several other factors for the IPO to have been stalled. The business in India is evolving and given the latest developments, the marketing plan has to incorporate it. The document filed (with Sebi) is also quite dated," said a banker with knowledge of the company’s plan.

A third executive said that the company was expanding its presence in the country with collective investments of nearly $1.5 billion in Karnataka and Telangana where it will set up several plants aimed at increasing local manufacturing. The Taiwanese major was reported to have won contracts for making AirPods in India, besides iPhones which it already assembles locally. Bharat FIH said in its standalone financial statement that the company had been expanding its business into industries other than mobile phones, with a focus on high growth industries that benefit from market tailwinds, including mechanics, electric vehicles, televisions and hearables.

The planned IPO comprised fresh issue of shares worth 2,502 crore and an OFS of up to 2,502 crore by promoter group and Foxconn unit Wonderful Stars, according to the DRHP that was filed in December 2021. Queries to Foxconn Technology Group and Bharat FIH did not elicit a response as of Thursday evening.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citi, BNP Paribas and HSBC Securities were the Investment bankers working on the IPO. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and S&R Associates were the legal advisors.

“Some of these industries are expected to benefit from regulatory support such as production-linked incentive schemes," it said, and added that its applications for PLIs for the mobile phone, telecom and networking products, and IT hardware industries had been approved in October 2020, October 2021 and July 2021, respectively.

According to data with Mint, the company clocked revenues of 18,149 crore and a profit of 202 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, which was higher than revenue of 15,854 crore and profit of 162 crore for the previous financial year.

The Securities and exchange Board of India had issued its final go ahead on 10 June 2022. “The proposed issue is to be opened for subscription within 12 (twelve) months from the date of issuance of the observation report," Bharat FIH said in its standalone financial statement filed with the registrar of companies, accessed by Mint, indicating that the time period had lapsed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gulveen Aulakh
Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:37 PM IST
