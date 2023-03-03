Foxconn to set up electronic manufacturing plant in Telangana, to generate 1 lakh jobs
- The Chief Minister further said steps will be taken to ensure that one lakh jobs are available to the state's youth and assured Young Liu that his government will provide necessary support to Foxconn for its operations in the state
Taiwanese electronics giant, Foxconn will establish a manufacturing facility in Telangana which will create employment generation potential for over 1,00,000 people. According to an official release, Foxconn which is the original equipment manufacturer for various electronics and mobile companies including Apple will create around 100000 jobs which will help in generating direct and indirect employment for the youths of Telangana.
