' The Chief Minister further said steps will be taken to ensure that one lakh jobs are available to the state's youth and assured Young Liu that his government will provide necessary support to Foxconn for its operations in the state. The Foxconn Chairman lauded the friendly industrial development eco system created in Telangana and expressed happiness over the progress achieved by the state in the industrial sector, especially in IT and related electronics sectors, in just eight years. Rao hosted lunch for the Young Liu and his team. Later in the evening, Liu along with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated T Works a prototyping facility here. Speaking to reporters, Liu said his company is looking at sites and is currently evaluating the kind of products to be made in Telangana. The amount of investment depends on the products they plan to make.