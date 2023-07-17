Foxconn is mulling plans to set up a second iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka that would in turn provide 14,000 jobs. The proposal was put forward during a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and delegates of Foxconn Industrial Internet on Monday morning.

According to the state government release the iPhone assembler's new plant would require about 100 acres of land. It is likely to be set up in Tumakuru - some 70 km northwest of Bangalore. It would be used for the manufacture of manufacturing screens and outer coverings needed for phones. The new plant would serve as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit situated at Devanahalli.

“The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself," the release added.

“Government of Karnataka is exploring potential collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet…The partnership which holds tremendous promise for boosting industrial growth, creating huge employment opportunities and propelling Karnataka as a leader in the vertical," tweeted state I-T minister Priyank Kharge who was also in attendance.

CM Siddaramaiah and Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, he said, had assured the representatives of a “conducive environment for growth and development".

“The state is ready to provide full support, offering land required to set up the manufacturing unit, in the 100 acres of land available in the Japanese Industrial Park near (the district headquarters town of) Tumakuru," tweeted Patil.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka officials indicated that the handover process for the mobile devices manufacturing unit at Devanahalli ITIR was in its “final stages".

“Foxconn is coming up in about 300 acres. They will invest USD one billion, which is ₹8,400 crore, and will create 50,000 employment in the first phase. The company has planned to start production at the plant by next April," the Minister had said.

(With inputs from agencies)