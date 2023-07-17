Foxconn to set up new ₹8,800 crore iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka? Here's what we know so far1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Apple's major iPhone assembler Foxconn has proposed setting up a ₹8,800 crore supplementary plant in Karnataka and creating 14,000 jobs.
Foxconn is mulling plans to set up a second iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka that would in turn provide 14,000 jobs. The proposal was put forward during a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and delegates of Foxconn Industrial Internet on Monday morning.
