FPI inflows may stay volatile for a while

While fund flows have been volatile in the last few days, net investments in the month and so far in 2023 remain in the positive zone. Overall investments made by FPIs stood at ₹46,618 crore in July, showed NSDL data. Since January, FPI invested ₹1.23 trillion ( ₹123,025 crore) in Indian equities, leading to a significant rise in the indices. The Sensex is up by over 15% since the March lows.