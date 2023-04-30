FPI buying hits 4-month high; markets poised to rally more2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:26 AM IST
The April purchase was the highest for FPIs since their ₹36,239 crore investment last November, which drove Nifty to a record 18,887.6 on 1 December.
Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth ₹11,631 crore in April, the highest in four months, with sectors like financial services, automobiles, IT and capital goods attracting bulk of the inflows in the first half of the month.
