FPI buying hits 4-month high; markets poised to rally more

“An important macro factor that has tilted the FPI approach is the appreciation in rupee," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The rupee, which had touched a low of 82.94 to the dollar in late February, has now gained to 81.75. India’s Current Account Deficit is declining and if this trend continues, the rupee may appreciate further. FPIs are likely to bring more inflows into India in this context. FPIs have been buying in financial services and auto and auto components," he said.

