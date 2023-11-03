FPIs in exit mode as weak rupee eats into returns
The depreciation of the rupee and the poor performance of index heavyweights are the main reasons for foreign money outflows in India's cash market.
Mumbai: The steady weakening of the Indian rupee that has eroded dollar returns is a key trigger for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) selling in India’s cash market in the past two years, market experts and economists said. A stronger dollar and costlier oil could make it worse, and some reprieve is likely only next financial year when India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Global Bond Index attracts $20 billion-$30 billion to government bonds.