Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net buyers in the Indian equity markets last week with investment of ₹7,600 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) saw a net outflow of ₹3,920 crore in the February 7- February 12, according to data.

As per the data, FPIs have purchased equities worth a net sum of ₹7,666 crore in the week ended February 17.

"As the markets began to recover from the Adani shock, the flows from FPIs also improved, suggesting their renewed interest in the prospects of the Indian equity markets," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research at Morningstar India.

It appears that the sustained selling in India witnessed from early January is over but they might sell again at higher levels, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Given a more stable economy, strong macros and prospects of higher economic growth, FPIs are now willing to look beyond valuation and other concerns, and pay a premium to the Indian markets, which has the potential to deliver better returns, Srivastava added.

FPIs have been net sellers since the beginning of the year and till February 10, they were net sellers to the tune of ₹38,524 crore in 2023, including ₹28,852 crore in January amid concerns of the continuing rate hikes by the major central banks globally to curb in inflation.

The outflows from Indian equities could be attributed to relatively higher valuations, which prompted the FPIs to shift their focus towards other markets having relatively attractive valuations.

Markets such as China, which saw significant erosion in their equity markets due to a series of strict lockdowns, attracted foreign investors after it opened up given its attractive valuation.

The distinctive feature of stock market performance this year is India's underperformance with NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 down by 1.4 per cent so far. On the other hand, Taiwan index is up by 8.3 per cent and Shanghai composite is up by 3.4 per cent.

In terms of sector, FPIs have been buyers in autos and auto components and construction, while they were sellers in banking and financial services in which they are sitting on good profits, Vijayakumar said.

So far this year, foreign investors have pulled out a net sum of ₹30,858 crore from equities, while invested a net amount of ₹5,944 crore in the debt markets.