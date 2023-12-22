FPIs’ monthly investments hit 3-yr high in Dec

“This December has been unique in that FPIs have participated in over 20 QIPs (qualified institutional placements), IPOs and block deals, put together," said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC. “Normally, at this time of year, they sell and go away, but the lure of money has drawn them to the Indian market in a way seldom seen before during Christmas. The outlook for FPI inflows, given India’s expected GDP growth rate of 7% this fiscal, looks promising."

