OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FPIs net buyers at 8,642 crore in March so far

NEW DELHI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested a net sum of 8,642 crore in Indian markets so far in March.

According to depositories data, FPIs poured in 14,202 crore into equities but pulled out 5,560 crore from debt segment between March 1-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

This took the total net investment to 8,642 crore.

Prior to this, overseas investors had invested 23,663 crore in Indian markets in February and 14,649 crore in January, on a net basis.

"After treading cautiously for some time, volatility and correction in the market this week brought them back into domestic equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

In addition, there is a gush of liquidity in the global financial markets after US announced a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, which ensured regular flow of assets into emerging markets like India, he added.

Also, a rejig in some of the global indices led to net inflows into Indian equities. 

However, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that FPI flows have turned choppy following the spike in bond yields in the US.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine

UAE expands Covid-19 vaccination drive

1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
Shoppers wearing protective masks check their receipt for a Samsung Electronics Co. UHD television at an Alkosto electronics store in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Shoppers flocked to Colombian shopping malls Friday to take advantage of a day without value added tax, which triggered Black Friday-style shopping frenzies in retail outlets. Photographer: Nathalia Angarita/Bloomberg

Rising covid cases, restrictions spell bad news for consumer demand

3 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST
PM Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015 and will also attend Bangladesh’s national day programme as the guest of honour.

Dignitaries to sport Khadi Mujib jackets during Modi’s Bangladesh visit

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST

Globally, markets have turned cautious on inflation fears, he added.

Except India, most Asian and emerging markets have seen FPI outflows. 

"Taiwan has witnessed the highest FPI outflows this month to date at $4.5 billion. This calendar year to date, South Korea and Taiwan have seen FPI outflows of $11 billion and $7 billion, respectively. India is the only emerging market to have received healthy FPI flows," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

The rising number of cases in India might temporarily affect the markets but that is not going to change India's longer term appeal, as per co-founder and COO at Groww, Harsh Jain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout