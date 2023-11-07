FPIs trim short positions, lay ground for a pre-Diwali rise
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their bearish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts, raising hopes for a 1.5% gain in the Nifty before Diwali.
Mumbai: Easing US bond yields and the falling dollar have prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to prune their near-record bearish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts over the past two sessions through 6 November, raising hopes that the Nifty may gain another 1.5% before Diwali, touching 19,700.