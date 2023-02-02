The week-long rout in Adani Group stocks persisted, erasing $100 billion in market value as of Thursday as they extended decline after the group decided to call off its follow-on public offering (FPO), which was fully subscribed. The stocks have been facing steep losses since the Hindenburg report on January 24, which raised concerns over the group's financials which the Group dismissed as as ‘baseless’.

