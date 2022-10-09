Fractured leg bandaged with cardboard pieces at MP hospital, govt orders probe

Fractured leg bandaged with cardboard pieces at MP hospital, govt orders probe1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
A probe has been ordered in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district a staff at a primary health centre bandaged the fractured leg of man by using cardboard pieces for support.
Puran Singh, 50-years old, met an accident while riding his motorcycle on Saturday and was rushed to Rhne PHC, where staff bandaged his leg using cardboard pieces for support, before referring him to the district hospital, a friend of the injured man said on Sunday.
The doctors at the district hospital discovered cardboard pieces in the bandage, after which they put it in plaster, he said.
Downplaying the incident, district chief medical and health officer J S Rajput said, "There is no orthopaedist at the PHC so this sort of technique was used to rush the injured to the district hospital. The technique was right, not wrong."
A probe has been ordered by Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, officials said.
Earlier, in another alleged case of medical negligence that had made national headlines, the head wound of a 70-year-old woman was bandaged after placing a condom wrapper in Porsa in Morena.
“Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the personnel who pasted a condom wrapper on the wound of the 70-year-old woman at the Primary Health Centre," the CMHO said.
As per officials, the Porsa PHC had referred the woman to Morena district hospital after bandaging her head wound with the condom wrapper.
