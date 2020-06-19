The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to come up with a reasonable and uniform set of fees for covid tests at hospitals and laboratories across the country, including those run privately.

“There should be uniformity in covid test fee," said justice Ashok Bhushan, as he passed a slew of directions in a suo motu case pertaining to reports of ill-treatment of covid patients and manhandling of bodies. He said testing fees range widely currently, from ₹2,200 to v4,500, adding: “We will not fix a rate; you fix a rate."

“Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Increase is now 10,000 per day. Then how can tests go down? Non-testing is not the solution. Increase of tests is a duty of the state so that people can know their status," he said.

Bhushan’s remarks come amid increasing criticism of central and state governments over coronavirus testing rates in India—at 4,694 per million people, one of the lowest in the world. Public health experts say the extent of infection cannot be known without large-scale testing.

The court took on record an assurance given by the Centre and Delhi that testing in the national capital will be increased to 18,000 per day from 20 June.

The apex court took suo motu cognizance of the matter after a number of representations from different sections of society and a letter to chief justice S.A. Bobde by lawyer Ashwani Kumar, citing instances of ill-treatment of patients, including an 80-year-old being chained to his hospital bed in Madhya Pradesh and a body being thrown into a pit in Puducherry.

The court observed that there had been several reports of patients being denied entry by government hospitals.

Bhushan ordered the health ministry to constitute an expert committee consisting of senior doctors from central government hospitals and task it to submit a report on reasonable fees for covid-related facilities and tests in private hospitals and laboratories.

All states were told to set up teams of doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision and guidance of hospitals dedicated to covid-19 treatment. The judge ordered the chief secretary of each state to ensure that these committees start working in seven days.

The government submitted in its affidavit that it had decided on 14 June to constitute a committee comprising Dr. V.K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog and others and tasked it with deciding reasonable fees for various covid-related facilities and tests for private hospitals and labs.

The apex court said that apart from a general statement that all steps are being taken, the affidavit does not indicate any mechanism for proper supervision of the functioning of hospitals or steps for improvement. “When the government does not endeavour to know any shortcomings in its hospitals and patient care, the chances of remedial action and improvement become dim," Bhushan said.

The court called the installation of CCTV cameras in all wards of LNJP hospital in Delhi a welcome step, amid widespread reports of mismanagement of covid care. The court directed for the CCTV footage to be shared with inspecting and supervising teams. The chief secretaries of other states were also directed to take steps regarding installation of CCTV cameras in covid-dedicated hospitals.

The court asked counsel for Delhi to submit a reply on the status of construction of a second trauma centre at Dwarka out of the ₹60 crore deposited as a fine by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy case.

The bench observed that it was strange of Maharashtra to bar people from receiving the results of their own tests, prompting counsel for state to assure that he will advise the state to permit patients and their relatives be given the results.

The case will be next heard in the third week of July.

In a separate suo motu order, the court directed the Centre and states to ensure compliance of its 9 June order to send migrants home within 15 days.

