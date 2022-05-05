France aims at having 20,000 Indian students by 2025

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recognizing the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries, a joint statement issued by the two countries said
To create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups, and innovation between India and France, the Macron government aims to have 20,000 Indian students by 2025 to study in the country, a joint statement issued by the two countries said.
"Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," the statement said.
The statement issued after PM Narendra Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation tour, held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. The two countries discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two.
India and France are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021, the further statement said.
The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.
There were 10,000 Indian students studying in the European nation in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the French government provided special assistance to Indian students to help them through the COVID situation, according to the website of the French Embassy in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron also discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments.
PM Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.
PM Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.