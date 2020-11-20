Bengaluru: Founding architect of Aadhaar and co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys Ltd, Nandan Nilekani on Friday said that both India and France can work together on ideas around the recently launched Account Aggregator (AA) model, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020.

Nilekani added that France has always been a leader in biometrics and smartcards, making it a good fit for both countries to work together and innovate on the model.

Account Aggregators are a new class of non-banking financial company approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to manage consent for financial data sharing.

In July, last year, Nilekani introduced the Account Aggregator (AA) platform, a digital public infrastructure developed in collaboration with major Indian financial regulators, to manage data on behalf of consumers and streamline its access to payment and financial service providers

Talking at Bengaluru Tech Summit, Nilekani said data is very critical and individuals or businesses can get their transaction and other details in the account aggregator ecosystem.

“Account aggregator programmes must be encouraged so that businesses and individuals can access their own data for any service. Businesses can own data for any information they want pertaining to their GST filing or tax details on the go. This can help in the faster processing of loans, credit for individuals and businesses," said Nilekani.

Account aggregation involves the collection, assembly and synthesis of information from multiple accounts, such as loan or credit accounts, savings and current accounts; government accounts such as public provident fund and income tax return data; and supplementary business or consumer accounts including those of e-commerce, food or mobility aggregators, in a single place.

The Infosys co-founder also called for cooperation between the two countries to generate ideas in account aggregation.

Earlier talking about Aadhaar, Nilekani said 1.25 billion people have Aadhaar cards now.

“The Aadhaar platform backed the cash transfer programme and billions of dollars was transferred into the account of scores of people across the country over the last few months during the pandemic. Besides this, today the UPI system combines the rigours of the banking system. UPI platform after its launch in 2017 had initially only 100,000 transactions a month but now has around 2 billion transactions a month," Nilekani added.

In July, at the Global Fintech Festival, 2020, Nilekani announced the launch of a new credit protocol infrastructure called the ‘Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) protocol, which Indian Software Product Industry RoundTable (iSPIRT) has built and worked over the past months.

OCEN will act as a common language, connecting lenders and marketplaces to utilise and create innovative, financial credit products at scale, with Account Aggregators leveraging APIs (Application Programing Interface) to embed credit offerings in their applications.

OCEN is expected to standardise the credit-delivery ecosystem in the country and allow smaller businesses in remotest geographies, to get access to credit.

There have been talks about the launch of Indo French Tech Cross Border Incubator dedicated to both French and Indian startups. Nilekani recalled that when he was the chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the team had associated with French companies to provide biometric technology and had involved them in the deduplication process while providing the biometrics technology for the platform.

“The Aadhaar programme has given a digital number to billions of people across India and providing biometrics and deduplication is an intrinsic part of the programme," Nilekani said.

