France grounds plane with 300 Indians: Airline denies any wrongdoing, says 'a customer chartered it'
Legend Airlines did not officially respond to the allegations and Liliana Bakayoko, claiming to be the lawyer of the company asserted that the airline has not done anything wrong
A day after French authorities grounded a plane with 300 Indians onboard in a suspected case of “human trafficking," the lawyer from Romania-based Legend Airlines clarified that the company has done nothing wrong and committed no offense. The Airbus A340, which took off from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday and landed at Vatry airport in eastern France for a technical stopover was grounded after France received a tip-off around “human trafficking."