France pension reform causes violent protests across country | Watch

France pension reform causes violent protests across country
- The French government proposed to increase the retirement age to 64 years from 62 years
- According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, Iceland, Israel, and Norway have the oldest retirement ages at 67
France is witnessing one of the most violent protests of the century. Thousands of citizens lit small fires and clashed with police clad in riot gear on Thursday after France President's latest decision on pension rule.
