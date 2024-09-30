France proposes final offer price for 26 Rafale Marine jet deal as NSA Ajit Doval’s two-day visit begins

The French government delivered its final price offer for 26 Rafale Marine Jets to India. The proposed deal aims to enhance India's naval capabilities, incorporating indigenous technologies despite longer timelines and cost implications.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
France has presented its final pricing for 26 Rafale Marine Jets to India, following intense negotiations.
France has presented its final pricing for 26 Rafale Marine Jets to India, following intense negotiations. (AFP)

Emmanuel Macron-headed French government recently delivered the final price offer to India in connection with the 26 Rafale Marine Jet deal. The development comes in the wake of Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's two-day visit to France on Monday.

According to defence sources, France has proposed the best and final price offer to the Indian authorities. The sources mentioned that a significant price reduction has been given in the project following rigorous negotiations in the proposed contract, reported ANI.

All you need to know Rafale Marine jets deal

In the India-France Rafale Marine jets deal, the Indian government seeks to procure a 26 Rafale Marine Jet contract to deploy them on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and other bases. Last week, tough negotiations were held between the two sides to chalk out a final deal. The French team reportedly visited Delhi to finalise the discussions with India.

During the India-France Strategic Dialogue today, this deal will be discussed. Ajit Doval will be discussing the deal with his French counterparts in Paris. This deal is significant as it aims to strengthen Indian Navy's maritime strike capability.

In the letter of request, India reportedly sought deviations like the integration of the indigenous Uttam radar in the jets for the Indian Navy. This particular letter refers to tender documents equivalent to government deals. However, the integration would involve a longer period of almost eight years and a higher price. Furthermore, India demanded the integration of indigenous weapons on the plane, including the Astra beyond visual range missiles and Rudram anti-radiation missiles.

The naval deal takes into account inflation changes and has also incorporated Indian Air Force requirements, including 40 drop tanks and a small number of workstations for the planes.

The deal is scheduled to be struck before the end of this financial year.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
