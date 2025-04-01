France bats for UN Security Council reform, backs India’s permanent seat bid: ’To reflect today’s world…’

France has once again reiterated its call for a reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that would give India a permanent seat.

In a post on social media platform X, the French Embassy in India on Monday said that under France's monthly presidency of the Security Council, it will steer discussions into areas of global peace, security, and humanitarian impacts.

France will reiterate the need for a UNSC reform that gives India a permanent seat at the high table, the embassy also said.

"Today, France assumes the monthly presidency of @UN Security Council. It will steer key discussions on global peace and security with a focus on humanitarian impacts. To reflect today's world, France reiterates the need for a #UNSC reform that also gives India a permanent seat," it said.

Modi-Macron meeting The French Embassy's comments come after PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in February this year.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters.

During the meeting, they held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

At the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session last year, Macron voiced France's support for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the UNSC.

He said: "As long as we have a Security Council that is blocked reciprocally, I would say, according to each one's respective interests, it will be difficult to move forward. Is there a better system, I don't think so."