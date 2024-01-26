France ties up defence deal, sets Indian students’ target
French President Emmanuel Macron announces target of 30,000 Indian students in French institutions by 2030 and agreement on defence space cooperation during his visit to India.
New Delhi: Defence sectors in India and France are set to come closer, with the two countries finalizing a defence industrial road map during French president Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India. New Delhi and Paris had agreed to pursue the road map during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France in July last year.