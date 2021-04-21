France will impose a 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving from India in the coming days to prevent the spread of a worrying Covid-19 variant that is hammering Indian hospitals, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday.

The move comes a few days after Paris announced a ban on all flights from Brazil to stave off the P1 coronavirus variant, and required quarantines for passengers on flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

"For certain countries where the health situation is very serious and worrisome in particular, we will again tighten the screws," Attal said after a cabinet meeting on the pandemic response.

"India will be added to this list," he said, with details of the travel restrictions to be unveiled in the coming days.

India has been in the grips of a second wave of infections blamed on lax government rules and a new "double mutant" virus variant, adding almost 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

Britain has also added India to its "red list" of strict travel restrictions, Hong Kong and New Zealand have banned India flights outright, and the United States advises against travelling to the country, even for those fully vaccinated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

