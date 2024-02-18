France tops list of world's most powerful passports in 2024; India ranked below Maldives, Saudi Arabia
Henley Passport Index ranks nations based on the strength of their passports and in 2024, France topped the list, as its passport provides visa-free access to 194 countries
In geopolitics, the strength of a country's passport is a significant metric to measure its soft power. A strong passport allows citizens to freely travel across the globe without requiring a visa. Henley Passport Index ranks nations based on the strength of their passports and in 2024, France topped the list, as its passport provides visa-free access to 194 countries.