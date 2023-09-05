India and France have strong bilateral ties and in an attempt to replicate the same in education, both countries are taking major initiatives. France has introduced a new scheme through which Indian students can get short-stay Schengen visas. The fresh initiative is for students holding at least a Master's degree or higher, a report by NDTV said.

"Our teams are working double time to implement the decisions taken by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in Paris to benefit students. France has always been an inclusive and diverse country, eager to share our rich cultural heritage and world-class education opportunities with Indian students. My message for Indian students: France will always be your friend, and we will do everything possible to ensure you have an amazing academic and life experience in our country," said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

Here's all you need to apply for short-stay Schengen visa

1. The application mode for the short-stay Schengen visa varies from country to country. It usually starts from the French Embassy or consulate/designated Visa Application Centre located in your country.

2. You must complete the French visa application form and attach proof of enrollment with the same. The enrollment proof confirms your acceptance by a French educational institution.

3. You must submit a no-objection certificate with the visa authorities from your current educational institution.

4. In the supplementary documents, one must submit the internship agreement with any French company.

5. In case you have received the French visa earlier, you must submit a copy of your previous visas

6. Health insurance is very crucial for traveling to France. The minimum coverage of health insurance for France and other Schengen countries starts from 30,000 euros.

7. One must provide proof of accommodation and proof of sufficient financial means to sustain in France.