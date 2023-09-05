France's short-stay Schengen visas golden opportunity for 30,000 Indian students. Here's all you need to apply1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:00 PM IST
India and France have strong bilateral ties and in an attempt to replicate the same in education, both countries are taking major initiatives. France has introduced a new scheme through which Indian students can get short-stay Schengen visas. The fresh initiative is for students holding at least a Master's degree or higher, a report by NDTV said.